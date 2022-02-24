Are dividend stripping and bonus stripping provisions really required?

The existing dividend stripping provisions were introduced at a time when dividends were exempt from taxation in the hands of investors, and the distributing companies paying dividend distribution tax on them. Similarly, income distribution by MFs was then exempt. At that point of time, an investor could buy the shares or units cum-dividend, receive an exempt dividend, and then sell them ex-dividend, ostensibly incurring a short-term capital loss, which was offset by a corresponding exempt dividend or MF income. Similarly, bonus stripping provisions were introduced when long-term capital gains (LTCGs) on the sale of listed equity shares and equity-oriented MF units were exempt. An investor could buy shares or units cum-bonus, and sell them after a few days ex-bonus when the price after adjusting for the bonus would be lower, and claim the difference between the original price and the post-bonus sale price as a short-term capital loss, which could be adjusted against other capital gains. The bonus shares or units, whose cost is to be taken as nil, would then be sold after a year when the LTCGs on such sale were exempt. The bonus stripping provisions were restricted to transactions in units of MFs since bonus stripping in shares was subject to the vagaries of stock prices.