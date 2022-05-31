Are dividend-yielding stocks a better bet during a bear market?

“Businesses that don’t need their profits and return them to shareholders in line with a clear pay-out policy are definitely safe-haven stocks. In bear markets, they provide a safety net and also are likely to offer a price gain opportunity when money chases safety," said Shyam Shekar, founder of ithought Financial Consulting LLP. But, relying on dividends as a substitute for regular income from fixed-income instruments may not be a good idea. Dividends are variable while the interest on bonds or fixed deposits is certain, with only the risk of default. Moreover in India, the dividend yields are not very attractive compared to the returns from, say, traditional fixed deposits, which are a safer option than equity. “In India, except in very rare cases, the average dividend yield was between 1% and 3.5% in the last 30-40 years. This is unlike what we see in the developed economies such as the US, where, as per the past data, the dividend yields are higher than the bank deposits," said Tanushree Banerjee, co-head of research at Equitymaster.