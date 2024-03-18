Are DTAA benefits applicable to MFs?
The allocation of taxation rights under the capital gains article of the DTAA is usually not concerned with the source of investment, rather it is dependent upon the situs (location) of the asset or the residence of the alienator (seller) of the asset at the time of sale.
I read that UAE-based NRIs (non-resident Indians) are able to claim taxation exemption on mutual fund investments made in India. I had invested in some mutual funds many years back when I was a resident. Will I also get the benefit of capital gains tax exemption in India? Or is it only applicable for mutual funds purchased by transferring money from UAE?
—Name withheld on request
