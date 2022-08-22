Are dynamic bond funds a good bet?5 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 10:54 PM IST
- On an average, returns from DBFs may not be much higher than a restricted category like short duration funds
Dynamic bond funds (DBFs) seem to be the flavour of the season. They have the flexibility to modify the duration or average maturity of their overall debt portfolio to take advantage of changes in the interest rate cycles. Most of the other debt funds have a defined band within which they must manage their duration.