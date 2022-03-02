Going back to the fundamentals of investing and market valuations let’s understand if the markets are currently overvalued or undervalued. The question becomes significant in the light of price corrections after geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine that saw indexes correct across geographies. We will look at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio which is a popular financial metric that helps investors analyse the overall valuations of the indexes.

How expensive is the Nifty 50 index

The Nifty 50 index is currently trading at about 18.5-19x12-month forward P/E which is close to its historical average P/E of 19. The index was trading at 22-23x forward P/E until recently. This multiple was also the highest in comparison with other emerging markets as per data from the Goldman Sachs report in January. The Nifty 50 index saw its highest levels of P/E ratio of around 40x in February-March last year and the lowest P/E ratio was about 11 times seen in May 2003. After the recent correction seen in the domestic markets followed by that in the global markets, the 12-month forward P/E ratio of the Nifty 50 index has come down. However, the market cap-to-GDP ratio for the index is about 98% and according to the original Buffet Indicator, which implies that the markets are ‘modestly overvalued’. Goldman Sachs, in its report in January, stated that it prefers emerging economies like Mexico over India for investments among emerging economies largely due to lofty valuations seen in the Indian markets. However, the recent corrections seen on the index made most analysts re-examine their views which saw some cooloff in the valuations. Although the valuations are down from the highs seen last year during the pandemic, and the beginning of 2022, analysts believe that the ongoing headwinds are likely to see further corrections in the markets. The earnings growth of 28.3% for FY22 and 11.7% for FY23 may still work in favour of the bulls partially in the domestic markets which may likely prevent markets from a steeper correction.

How expensive is the S&P 500 index

Moving on to the global markets, we saw the S&P 500 index trading at 2,400 levels in March 2020 when markets saw a huge sell-off at the beginning of the pandemic and that was when markets were considered undervalued. The S&P 500 index is currently trading at 4,300 levels and saw its recent lows of 4,225 on 23 February. The forward 12-month P/E for the index is around 18.5x as against the five-year average of 18.6x. Its forward 12-month EPS estimate is about $229. However, the S&P 500 index is still trading above the 10-year, 20-year and 25-year historical average P/Es of 16.7, 15.5, and 16.5 respectively at current levels.

According to historical data, the S&P 500 average P/E ratio for the last 40 years (1981-2020) is about 21.92. The highest P/E on the index was around 123.73 in May 2009 (after the market crash), and the lowest was 5.31 seen in December 1917. Markets are currently trading closer to the historical five-year average P/E and lower than the highs of last year (P/E of 45.89 seen in July 2021). When we consider the earnings estimates of the index, it is currently trading at about 19.25 times the 2022 earnings estimates and 17.50 times the 2023 earnings estimates (lower than the 40-year historical average P/E of 21.92) which explains why investors are moving towards global and US markets purely on valuations perspective after the recent corrections. The S&P 500 index saw a record level of 4,796 on 3 January, with a forward 12-month P/E multiple of around 21-22x at that time. The index has corrected close to 12% from its January peak currently and this has been the major catalyst of the decrease in the P/E ratios to current levels. Additionally, at the sectoral level, some of the S&P 500 sectors like healthcare, and communication services are all trading below the five-year sectoral averages and below the S&P 500 index five-year average P/E ratios.

Conclusion

Emerging markets including India are mostly taking a hit on the back of slowdown in China, rising crude oil prices, higher inflation in the global markets and more recently the worsening Ukraine-Russia crisis which are leading to fund outflow from the markets. However, valuations of US and Indian stocks have come off from their stretched levels of last year and are now trading closer to their historical averages. If you look at P/E for two indices: Nifty 50 and S&P 500, the forward PE multiple is extremely similar. Robust earnings growth in the coming quarters are likely to further bring down the PE multiple for the S&P 500.

Menaka Reddy, is associate, Investment Research (US Equities)

