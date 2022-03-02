Are emerging markets like India cheaper than the US market?

The Nifty 50 index is currently trading at about 18.5-19x12-month forward P/E which is close to its historical average P/E of 19. The index was trading at 22-23x forward P/E until recently. This multiple was also the highest in comparison with other emerging markets as per data from the Goldman Sachs report in January. The Nifty 50 index saw its highest levels of P/E ratio of around 40x in February-March last year and the lowest P/E ratio was about 11 times seen in May 2003. After the recent correction seen in the domestic markets followed by that in the global markets, the 12-month forward P/E ratio of the Nifty 50 index has come down. However, the market cap-to-GDP ratio for the index is about 98% and according to the original Buffet Indicator, which implies that the markets are ‘modestly overvalued’. Goldman Sachs, in its report in January, stated that it prefers emerging economies like Mexico over India for investments among emerging economies largely due to lofty valuations seen in the Indian markets. However, the recent corrections seen on the index made most analysts re-examine their views which saw some cooloff in the valuations. Although the valuations are down from the highs seen last year during the pandemic, and the beginning of 2022, analysts believe that the ongoing headwinds are likely to see further corrections in the markets. The earnings growth of 28.3% for FY22 and 11.7% for FY23 may still work in favour of the bulls partially in the domestic markets which may likely prevent markets from a steeper correction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}