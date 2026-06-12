Cash, gold, jewellery and other gifts are a common part of Indian weddings which are usually given by family members and friends. While these gifts are usually exchanged as a gesture of goodwill, some newlyweds may wonder whether they need to pay tax on the gifts they receive during their marriage.
The income tax act provides a special exemption for gifts received on the occasion of a wedding. However, the exemption is subject to certain conditions, making it important for taxpayers to understand what qualifies as a tax-free wedding gift and when tax rules will apply.
Any form of gifts received by a taxpayer are considered as income and must be disclosed under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’. They are subject to taxation at applicable slab rates.
However, the law provides several exceptions, under which certain gifts are exempt from taxation. The following are some of the key exemptions available under Section 56 of the income tax act for gifts that are not taxed:
As mentioned above, any gift received by the taxpayer on the occasion of their marriage is exempt and will not be taxed in the hands of the receiver or the one who gave it. However, it will still be treated as income and will have to be disclosed accordingly, according to ClearTax.
Any gift received by a taxpayer, whether taxable or not, should be appropriately disclosed in the income tax return by the recipient wherever required. The responsibility for reporting such gifts rests with the person receiving them. You must report it under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’ in the ITR in the same financial year when you received the gifts.
A proper understanding of the tax treatment of gifts is important to ensure compliance with the provisions of the income tax law. Receiving high-value gifts without maintaining adequate records or making the necessary disclosures may, in some cases, attract scrutiny or penalty from the income tax department.
Under the income tax law, if the assessing officer confirms that a taxpayer has underreported or misreported their income, then a pеnalty undеr Sеction 270A of thе incomе tax act is to be chargеd.
For cases of underreporting income, the penalty will be equal to 50% of the tax payable on underreported income. If misreporting of income is confirmed, then the said taxpayer may be charged with up to 200% of the tax due on the misreported income.
The penalty for misreporting earnings (200%) applies when you deliberately provide false or misleading records. Intentional deceit is seen as a more serious offence than simple non-disclosure or unintended mistakes, ClearTax noted.
It is also important for taxpayers to rеmеmbеr that thе pеnalty undеr Sеction 270A will be in addition to thе tax duе on undеr-reported or misrеportеd income.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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