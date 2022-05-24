Are green bonds a good option for retail investors?

Like any other corporate bond, a retail investor can buy these through a broker. Indian corporates also issue green bonds in dollars and these are listed in foreign stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. The minimum subscription amount varies with the bond, similar to conventional bonds, and is priced at about ₹10 lakh. The tenure of green bonds issued by Indian corporates is wide—2 to 20 years. The yield on these bonds is in the range of 6.5-10.5% in rupees, based on the bond credit rating, and 5-7% in dollars. Most are investment-grade and hence the credit risk and interest rate tend to be low. In India, there is no tax exemption status, only the satisfaction of doing your bit for the planet.