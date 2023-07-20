Are high returns in invoice discounting worth the risks

So, retail investors need to be cautious. “These are clearly not retail products. Most of these products are not regulated, which puts retail investor at a disadvantage. Also, there are chances of a complete capital loss in some of these products, no retail investor is comfortable with that. And even if gains are made, the gains are in the form of interest and it gets taxed at slab rate. This reduces a 12% pre-tax return to a 8-9% post tax return, which is not attractive for the risk one takes. These products are also not perpetual in nature. You will have to invest time and expertise during each transaction which is nearly impossible to do over a long period of time," said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.

