Are Indian CCPs prepared for high impact NDLs?3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Clearing corporations, also known as central clearing counterparties (CCPs), clear and settle trades in securities carried out on stock exchanges. These CCPs assume an important role in guaranteeing efficient execution of all trades by standing as a counterparty, i.e. as buyer to all the sellers and seller to all the buyers. This is done through extensive risk management. The core function of these CCPs is to guard against the risk of a broker default; in such cases, CCPs carry out the obligations of the broker.