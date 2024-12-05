Safety and transparency

One area where savings accounts come out on top is security. With the RBI’s deposit insurance covering up to ₹5 lakh, they provide a safety net that’s unavailable in liquid funds.On the other hand, liquid funds offer transparency and diversification, which may help reduce risk. According to Sebi guidelines, liquid funds can only invest in debt and money market securities with maturity of up to 91 days. Portfolios are disclosed in the fact sheets released every month, and a single credit event won’t wipe out the entire corpus.