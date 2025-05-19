Are loan inquiries hurting your credit score? Here’s the truth behind the numbers

As borrowing and lending is becoming digital in India, the borrowers are increasingly careful about their credit scores and the integrity of their credit profiles.
Every borrower now clearly understands and recognises the importance of the impact that multiple loan inquiries have. That is why it is always prudent to inculcate responsible credit usage and management habits.
Further, according to Sumit Sharma, Founder, Radian Finserv “Too many inquiries within a short span can temporarily lower the credit score, especially when triggered by lenders. However, in normal situations of self checks, there’s typically no negative impact.”
That is why understanding how these inquiries influence creditworthiness of individuals on a long term basis is important for helping them in sustaining strong financial health.
Credit inquiries generally take place when a particular lender goes through your credit history and your credit report to evaluate and check your loan eligibility. There are basically two kind of credit inquiries:
A single hard inquiry can result in the reduction of your score by a few points, whereas several inquiries in a very short period of time i.e., a condensed timeframe can have a more serious impact on your credit score.
As repeated hard inquiries, set an unwanted precedent that is looked upon pretty adversely by lenders. It signifies clear chinks in the armour and weak financial health on the borrowers part. That is why you should ensure that you do not make several credit requests in a very short span of time.
Further, hard inquiries stay on your credit report for up to two years but generally impact your score only during the first year. That is why on your part it is your responsibility to ensure the least possible hard inquiries on your credit profile throughout the borrowing period.
To ensure that you are able to safeguard your credit score you should:
Hence, by being mindful of first planning and thinking new credit applications through, will help you in keeping a healthy credit score. This will in turn help in improving your chances of personal loan and credit card approvals in the future.
Therefore, by limiting hard inquiries and adopting responsible credit behavior you can maintain a healthy financial profile.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
