Are market-neutral funds the answer to a bear market in India?

“There are two kinds of risks in equity investing. The first is market risk, which is the risk of the entire market moving up or down. The second is stock selection risk, which is the risk of selecting the wrong stocks. Our model will eliminate the former (market risk).We will use a combination of momentum, mean reversion and factor-based investing to determine which stocks to go long on and which to short," said Vaibhav Sanghavi, co-CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies. According to Sanghvi, such varied strategies will reduce the risk of making the wrong trades. It will be open ended with an exit load of up to a 6-month holding period. For an investment of ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, the fund will have a management fee of 1% and performance fees of 25% above a hurdle of 10%. For example, if your corpus of ₹1 crore makes a return of ₹20 lakh, Avendus will charge a management fee of ₹1 lakh. It will also charge a performance fee on the return generated above 10%. This return comes to ₹9 lakh (after factoring in the management fee) and hence the performance fee will be ₹2.25 lakh.

