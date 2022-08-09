Are maternity-related expenses covered under health insurance?

Retail health insurance policies generally exclude pre-existing conditions for a period of 2 to 4 years and accordingly, if you are already suffering from a heart condition which might require a bypass surgery, it is unlikely to be covered under the policy. It should also be remembered that at the time of taking a health insurance policy, a full and frank disclosure of all pre-existing illnesses/diseases/conditions is expected. Failure to do so could impact claim payments at a later stage.