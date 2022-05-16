Are midcap funds worth your time and money in this volatile market?

Midcap funds are equity mutual funds that you must stay invested in for at least five years. Hoping to garner returns within the first few months or years is nothing short of folly. It takes at least five years for the investment to yield good returns, which means that you must continue to invest in these funds through SIPs. Many people put their SIPs on hold or stop them altogether or redeem their investments to avoid further losses. This is a costly mistake when you look at investments from a long-term perspective. Volatility is inherent to most equity fund investments. The current market situation was unforeseen, but that does not mean that there would be no end to the uncertainty and ambiguity that investors are facing right now. Insisting on regular SIPs is the easiest way to continue your stint in the market and see your portfolio returns mature with time.