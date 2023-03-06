Are mutual fund expense ratios too high for retail investors?6 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Sebi had initiated a detailed study on the existing policies on TER, market practices of charging it to investors.
One of the key factors for investors to consider before putting their money in a mutual fund is the total expense ratio (TER). This is because fund houses charge management fees and other expenses in the form of TER, on a daily basis, irrespective of whether a scheme is performing well or not. Thus, higher the TER, lower will be the returns that investors get and vice-versa.
