Are mutual fund expense ratios too high for retail investors?

To be sure, as per the existing framework, there is a cap on the expense ratio on the basis of assets under management (AUM) of a scheme. In case of open-ended equity and debt schemes, the maximum TER that a fund house can charge is 2.25% and 2%, respectively on regular plans. As the AUM of the scheme goes up, the applicable TER has to come down. The idea is to pass on the benefits of economies of scale to investors.