Are NRIs allowed to take loans from their siblings in India?
A resident individual is permitted to provide a rupee loan to any of their siblings in their NRO account under the LRS framework.
I am a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in Germany. I have recently sold an immovable property in India and reinvested the sale proceeds (post tax deducted at source) in another residential property as per instructions of my tax consultant to save tax in India. Though the capital gains will not be taxed in India, I will still have to pay capital gains tax in Germany. Since I invested the sale proceeds in a new property in India already, I find myself short on funds to fulfil my tax obligations in Germany. I am considering seeking a temporary loan from my sibling who resides in India to cover the capital gains tax in Germany. However, what will be the potential tax implications for my sibling?
—Name withheld on request
