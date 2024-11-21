Are OPD expenses incurred abroad covered in travel insurance?

If I come down with a high fever while abroad, can I claim this under my travel insurance plan? What if I am not hospitalised and the entire treatment happens at an OPD (outpatient department)? Can I include X-rays, doctor consultation and medicines in my claim? - Name withheld on request Most travel insurance plans cover both hospitalisation and OPD medical expenses. Some have a separate, lower limit for OPD expenses. OPD expenses incurred towards consultation, diagnosis and medication are payable. Often, medical coverage is accompanied by a deductible. This is the initial threshold of expenses that is not payable under the plan. So, only OPD expenses incurred above the deductible will be reimbursed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Do note that only emergency medical expenses are covered under travel insurance. These include expenses for acute incidence of conditions such as high fever. So your claim would be admissible.

I got married in March 2024. I already have an comprehensive individual health plan from a standalone health insurer. My husband has one from another top insurer. My policy is due for renewal in two weeks and we want to buy a family floater policy now. If my husband adds my name to his policy, will I lose my policy continuance benefits? We also want sufficient coverage for cancer treatment. Should we buy a super top-up plan or any cancer-specific plan? Or should we simply buy a critical illness rider with our term insurance plans? - Name withheld on request You can port your health insurance plan from one insurer to another. This allows you to carry forward the waiting period lapsed for pre-existing diseases under the old plan to the new plan. You can port your existing plan to your husband’s plan. This will allow you to have a single plan under your husband’s name without losing any continuity benefits. You will not get a fresh waiting period. If there is any residual waiting period left from the previous plan, it will apply.

For comprehensive coverage on cancer, you can consider two plans – an indemnity plan and a fixed benefit plan. Your current health insurance is indemnity-based. Such plans reimburse actual out-of-pocket expenses incurred towards treatment, primarily hospitalisation. If you have a sufficient sum assured under this plan, you do not need to buy separate top-up health insurance. I would recommend a sum assured of between ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh for adequate cancer coverage.

You should also buy a fixed benefit plan. Here, it makes sense to buy a fixed benefit plan that covers other critical illnesses as well. Most term insurance plans offer a critical illness rider that pays a fixed sum upon diagnosis of the covered ailment. Such riders generally include cancer. However, I would recommend buying a standalone critical illness plan instead of a rider as it will cover a much longer list of illnesses.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director at SecureNow.in