Are Parag Parikh & Axis Flexi Cap good?

An all-equity portfolio such as yours is fine if your investment time horizon is beyond 5-7 years. So, as you indicate, if you are investing for 10 or 15 years, such a portfolio would be fine. However, I see a need to do some pruning in your portfolio. For one, a ₹5,500 portfolio does not require 5 funds in it. Secondly, having thematic or sector-specific funds in a general-purpose long-term portfolio is not a good idea. Such funds, especially sector funds, require a keen understanding of the specific sector to enable timely entry and exit into the funds.