Are price cuts enough to spur demand in the housing sector?

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal recently asked developers to try and clear real estate inventory by selling houses at realistic prices. He indicated that the government was trying to figure out if some concession, in terms of circle rates, can be provided, but added that developers need to take measures like price cuts on their own as well. Renu Yadav asked experts whether or not price cuts can bring back demand in the housing sector to the previous level despite people facing job losses, pay cuts and uncertainty in the country due to the covid-19-induced lockdown

Arnav Pandya, Financial planner and founder, Moneyeduschool

Homebuyers’ confidence is a major factor in demand revival

Acut in real estate prices is not likely to translate into an upsurge of interest from homebuyers for at least 9-12 months. There are two main reasons for this. First, no one is certain about what the future holds in terms of income.

Under these circumstances, most people are going to postpone their home buying decision because this is a big-ticket purchase and also easier to push back. Moreover, banks will tighten lending requirements even with lower interest rates. Getting a loan to the extent that is desired might not be possible and this will also become a factor as it will require higher down payment.

Lower prices might look attractive compared with past prices but if the tough situation persists and prices head even lower, then it can become a vicious circle.

Homebuyers would realize that waiting is actually beneficial financially and this can impact demand.

Also, homebuyers need confidence about the future and their ability to navigate this without tension and this is what will determine demand, and not just prices.

Mudassir Zaidi, Executive director, north, Knight Frank India

Price cuts not the proverbial silver bullet for sector’s issues

The residential realty sector has been going through a prolonged period of crisis. In the last seven years, it has been impacted by factors such as demand contraction due to trust deficit in developers, regulatory changes like Rera, demonetization, GST, NBFC crisis, and finally the impact of a weak economy.

The covid-19 crisis has been even more damaging and has impacted the supply side by affecting the availability of labour and resources, thereby increasing input costs.

Demand has been hit by lowering of consumer confidence in taking long-term liabilities as many are fearful for their lives and livelihood. There is only a small set of people willing to take advantage of the opportunities in this crisis.

The developers’ ability to shoulder a substantial price cut on the back of a long bearish period is limited and the consumers’ ability to take advantage of a price cut is blunted.

Therefore, the impact of a substantial price cut. if made available, will be there but will not be the proverbial silver bullet for the sector’s problems

Sharad Mittal, CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds

Trust will be a bigger factor than prices in this scenario

Trust deficit and liquidity crunch have caused a high level of consolidation in the sector. Prices have stagnated, over-leveraged developers have struggled and strong brands have dominated.

Covid-19 has increased the pressure on cash flows. The developers have to generate cash flows and, hence, the top priority is to sell. Right now, cash flows are more important than margins.

Customers are likely to buy completed units with limited risks compared with buying in ongoing projects. There will be discounts and price cuts. However, these will be a function of the market, developer and project.

Regions like Mumbai and NCR, which are burdened with high levels of debt and unsold inventory, are likely to witness higher price cuts compared with Bengaluru, Hyderabad or Chennai.

Trust will play a key role in buying decisions, hence, just ad-hoc price cuts won’t work. Customers are more likely to choose a strong developer brand at a higher price against a weak developer with a lower price.

Jaxay Shah, chairman, Credai National

Cut in stamp duty, home loan rates can boost demand

There is severe dearth of liquidity in the sector coupled with low demand and inventory. Also, post the lockdown, there is steep rise in the cost of labour and materials.

Even if a few developers in select cities want to reduce the costs, they might be unable to do so, owing to the shortcomings in the current income tax clause. Post reduction in the circle rates, developers will have to file tax returns as per the original circle rate.

The sales demographic has been at an all-time low in the current quarter, owing to multiple factors such as non-availability of workforce, disrupted supply chain and liquidity crunch. Registration offices in some of the states are also non-operational and processing of home loans has been slow.

To boost demand, the government must reduce stamp duty and registration fees by 3%. We have been requesting the government to take a pragmatic view on GST for the housing segment.

