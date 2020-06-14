Are price cuts enough to spur demand in the housing sector?

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal recently asked developers to try and clear real estate inventory by selling houses at realistic prices. He indicated that the government was trying to figure out if some concession, in terms of circle rates, can be provided, but added that developers need to take measures like price cuts on their own as well. Renu Yadav asked experts whether or not price cuts can bring back demand in the housing sector to the previous level despite people facing job losses, pay cuts and uncertainty in the country due to the covid-19-induced lockdown