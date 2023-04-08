Are retirement benefits taxable? How retired employees can file ITR in FY24?

Abhishek Soni, Co-founder & CEO of Tax2win

Retirement benefits are a great way to secure one's financial future, but it is important to remember that they are subject to taxation, either fully or partially. Most of the retirement benefits are tax-free for government employees. Common retirement benefits such as a pension, gratuity, Voluntary Retirement Schemes (VRS), leave encashment, and National Pension Scheme (NPS) are taxed based on income tax slab rates and other applicable provisions of the law. You can file the income tax return through the government e-filing portal or online tax filing portals where you need to disclose these benefits in your total income. Even if your income is tax-free, it is suggested to disclose the same in the ITR.