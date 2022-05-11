Are rising interest rates bad for fixed income funds?

Let’s consider that you have bought a fixed income fund with a maturity of 10 years and a modified duration of six years. Let’s say, the yield to maturity (YTM) of the fund when you bought it was 6.5%, and your investment horizon is five years. If nothing happens to interest rates over five years, ₹100 invested will become roughly ₹137 after five years (6.5% compounded over five years, and no capital loss or gain as there was no change in rates). Now, let’s assume interest rates suddenly go up by 50 basis points (bps) after you invested in it. Your worry is that this will adversely impact your returns. Your concerns are valid. There will be an immediate capital loss of ₹3 (modified duration multiplied by yield movement – 6x0.5). However, the fund’s YTM has gone up from 6.5% to 7%. Over the next five years, 7% compounding will become ₹40. Once you knock off the capital loss of ₹3, the end value will be ₹137, the same as if rates had not gone up.