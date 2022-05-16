Are sale proceeds received from inherited property taxable?

Further, the cost of the property will also be reckoned with reference to the cost incurred by the original owner. If the property was acquired by the original owner prior to 1 April 2001, the cost can be substituted with fair market value (but not exceeding the stamp duty value on 1 April 2001) if such fair market value is higher than the original cost. The cost of improvement i.e., capital expenditure incurred for making additions or alterations to the property incurred after 1 April 2001 by the original owner or taxpayer can also be considered in the computation of capital gains in such transfer.