Are sector funds worth the hype? Not for most investors
SummarySectoral funds promise high returns but are tough to time and risky for retail investors. Diversified, thematic strategies offer smarter, more consistent long-term outcomes.
Rising geopolitical tensions—from Indo-Pak border strains to Trump-era tariff shocks—are prompting investors to rethink where to park their money. As global uncertainty deepens, the spotlight is shifting away from sectors like IT and pharma and turning toward manufacturing and capital-expenditure-led industries, especially in India.