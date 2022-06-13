Are short-duration funds a good bet as interest rates rise?

Pankaj Pathak, fund manager, Fixed Income, Quantum AMC, said liquid and overnight funds have large portion of their assets under management (AUM) from institutional investors such as banks and corporates. “Typically, these investors redeem at the quarter end and reinvest in subsequent months. You can see this trend in the last three months as well. In March, there were large outflows from these categories and during April and May these investors came back. This is normal in the liquid and overnight category," said Pathak.