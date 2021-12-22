Are SIPs a good way to start investing in mutual funds?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I am a 31-year-old officer working for the Government of India, earning ₹60,000 per month. I have read about mutual funds and would like to start investing through monthly SIPs. I have just started with an aggressive hybrid fund - Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid (SIP of ₹2,000 per month, with a plan to continue it for five years). My aim is to invest about 25% of my salary. Kindly suggest if the approach is right and if so, MF schemes that would be appropriate for me to invest in. I already have an outgo of ₹12,000 per month in PPF and NPS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is good that you are planning to invest a healthy percentage of your monthly income in SIPs. Please make sure that you can sustain this level of investments on a continuing basis. In terms of where to invest, an equity hybrid fund is a good place to start, especially since you are investing for five years. For the remaining ₹13,000, you can continue along similar lines for equity-debt proportion.

I am a 40-year-old with a monthly salary of ₹70,000. I have two daughters of ages 7 and 2. Please suggest some best mutual funds for investment for education and marriage and for SIP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let’s take your elder daughter and assume you have 10 more years to save and invest for her education. If we further assume that education costs ₹10 lakh in today’s money, you would need to save and invest ₹9,000 per month to reach this goal in 10 years. For your younger daughter’s education, you would similarly need to save and invest ₹6,000 per month (given that there are 15 more years for her higher education). So, you are looking at doing a SIP for ₹15,000 for both your daughters’ education goals, put together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of investments, you can split ₹12,000 equally between HDFC Index Fund, Parag Parikh Flexi-cap Fund, and Axis Midcap Fund, and invest the remaining ₹3,000 in IDFC Corporate Bond Fund.

Srikanth Meenakshi is founder, Primeinvestor.in.

