Are small-cap funds the big tactical opportunity of 2020?

Small-cap funds have had a tough time over the past three years with a CAGR of just 7.12%. As the economy slowed down in 2019, the category delivered -2.24% returns on an average, as on 24 December. On the positive side, valuations have corrected and the segment is out of favour, making it cheaper for investors. While investors must first allocate their money as per their risk appetite and goals, Neil Borate spoke to experts to find out if this indeed is a good tactical opportunity for making short-term portfolio adjustments in response to the market, without significantly altering the overall asset allocation.

Vinit Sambre, Head-equities, DSP Mutual Fund

Stay away from small-caps if you have a one-year horizon

The BSE Smallcap index is down about 33% from its peak in January 2018 and many stocks have seen a decent correction from the peak. Many of these stocks have become relatively cheap as compared to the premium levels they had scaled earlier. Hence, from an investment perspective, it makes a good case to look at small-caps. Whether the opportunity would play out in 2020 is a wild guess and would really depend upon the revival in economic growth. For small-caps to do well, they need support from the economy. It is difficult to produce returns if the economy is going through a slow phase. Investments in small-caps need to be considered with a really long-term view, which may at times extend beyond six to seven years as well. During the great financial crisis, investors who had invested in small-cap funds at their peaks in 2008 didn’t see any returns for almost six years and then suddenly realized all the gains in the seventh year. We would advise investors to stay away from the category if their horizon is 2020.

Nithin Sasikumar, Co-founder, Investography

Avoid tactical play and stick to asset allocation

The past one-and-a-half years have seen prices of small-cap stocks correct by around 60%. In any other scenario, this would be a screaming buy. However, if you use valuations as a yardstick, the Nifty Smallcap 250 index had a peak valuation of approximately 120x price-to-earnings (PE) multiple, which is now around 60x PE. That’s not cheap in absolute terms. It boils down to the premise of whether the reward outweighs the risk today. The previous bout of economic uncertainty, which everyone in hindsight refers to as a great investment opportunity, was in 2013. And the following year (2014) was a spectacular year for small-caps. But that was driven by the political ‘hope’ trade. For 2020, there isn’t really a reason for a hope trade; so even if the earnings do pick up, it just brings some much needed sanity to valuations. While there will definitely be attractive small-cap stocks, as a mutual fund segment, my advice would be to avoid a tactical play into small-cap mutual funds for 2020 and stick to your broad asset allocation.

Gaurav Awasthi, Senior partner, IIFL Wealth Management

Easy credit access may better metrics of small-caps

The small-cap index is down 38% in absolute terms compared to the Nifty, which is up 16% from the start of 2018. The reasons include market giving back the excesses of 2017, overall slowdown, difficulty in accessing credit, which impacted operating metrics of smaller companies, and regulatory impact of change in classification of mutual funds.

The valuation of the index is interestingly poised. On a price-to-book (PB) basis, it currently trades at one standard deviation below its long-term historical average. At these levels of valuations, the returns based on historical data comes in the range of 10-45% over the next two years with a 95% probability and the average returns being around 28%. Improving access to credit and expected revival of the economy should help in improving the operating metrics of the small-cap companies. Past trends also show that the small-cap index has never underperformed the Nifty for three consecutive years or given negative returns for three consecutive years in the last one-and-a-half decade.

Anupam Tiwari, Equity fund manager, Axis Mutual Fund

Invest only if you have a five-seven-year horizon

In the last two years, the markets have seen bouts of volatility due to global risk-off trade resulting from geopolitical developments along with local economic slowdown. Small-cap segment has specifically seen significant erosion; the Nifty Smallcap 100 index is down about 40% from its peak in January 2018, and is back at December 2016 levels. However, it is important to note that individual stock returns with the index have a high degree of variance; markets have rewarded and punished stocks.

Historically, it has been more rewarding to invest in small-caps in bad times; hence, this correction offers a good opportunity for investors who have long-term horizon (five to seven years) and can withstand volatility. Over the long run, a growing economy offers potential for small businesses to create wealth for investors. Growth will drive more formalization of the economy, supported by measures like GST. Every investor who can withstand higher volatility and has a five-seven-year horizon can consider small-caps.