Are small cap mutual funds safer now to invest? This is what the latest stress test reveals
The latest stress test revealed that mutual fund houses will require anywhere between 1 to 54 days to liquidate half (i.e., 50 percent) of their portfolio in small cap schemes. The data showed that the liquidity has declined in some small cap schemes in the past one month
For the third consecutive month, mutual fund houses have revealed the level of free float available in their small and mid-cap schemes to reveal the level of liquidity of their schemes.