Are target date index funds a good alternative to banks FDs?

These could be possible alternatives to investors looking at longer duration fixed deposits at this point, considering their higher tax efficiency and hold to maturity strategy. These funds are ideal for investors who are in higher tax brackets, due to the higher tax efficiency that they offer due to long capital gains tax treatment with indexation, rather than getting taxed at marginal rate in a fixed deposit. It is also suitable for those investors who have a long investment horizon and are unlikely to need these monies before the maturity date. The low expense ratios of these funds also make them attractive. Investors would be exposed to mark-to-market risks in the interim, as the underlying securities could see changes in capital values, both on the upside and downside, when interest rates change. Thus, they are exposed to interest rate risk in the short term, but if investors hold these instruments till maturity, the interest rate risk would be mitigated.