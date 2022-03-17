Target maturity funds (TMFs), a type of debt fund with defined maturity, have gained in popularity as a higher-return safe alternative to bank fixed deposits (FDs).

Today, several public and private sector banks are offering 5.25 – 5.75% p.a. on their 3-5 year FDs, shows BankBazaar data. Compared to this, many similar maturity TMFs are offering returns of 5.6 – 6.2% to those who remain invested until fund maturity (data as of Feb-end 2022).

Holding period matters

TMFs offer a big tax advantage over FDs to those with an investment horizon of at least three years. Your return from a TMF—the capital gain, if any, when you redeem your investment after holding for three years or longer—gets taxed at 20% plus 4 % cess after indexation benefit. Under indexation, your capital gain is calculated as the difference between the sale value of the TMF units and their indexed cost of purchase (that is, adjusted upwards for inflation using the government’s Cost Inflation Index). This brings down your capital gain for taxation purposes. On the other hand, interest income from an FD is taxed at your income tax slab rate plus a 4% cess.

However, short-term capital gain (holding period of less than three years) from a TMF gets taxed the same way as FD interest income. So, for such short periods, TMFs may not offer a post-tax returns advantage over FDs.

View Full Image Mint

Quality counts

Today, all TMFs are investing in g-secs (GoI bonds), SDLs (state development loans or government bonds), AAA-rated bonds, or a mix of these. This makes TMFs, especially those focused on g-secs and SDLs, low risk, given the central government guarantee for these instruments, explicitly or otherwise.

Joydeep Sen, a corporate trainer, and author, says that an FD with leading public and private sector banks too can be considered low risk. An FD with a bank with weaker financials, however, may not be equally safe, except to the extent of the deposit insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh per bank.

Ease of premature exit

Premature exit from a bank FD attracts a penal rate of interest. Exit from a TMF comes with no restrictions and you can redeem your investment any time before maturity.

A premature exit from a TMF can, however, expose you to interest rate risk —in a rising rate environment, bond prices tend to fall, which results in a fall in the NAV of a debt fund such as a TMF. As Sen points out, it’s a choice between the finite penalty of bank FDs versus the unknown interest rate risk of TMFs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.