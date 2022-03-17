Are target maturity funds better than bank FDs?

TMFs offer a big tax advantage over FDs to those with an investment horizon of at least three years. Your return from a TMF—the capital gain, if any, when you redeem your investment after holding for three years or longer—gets taxed at 20% plus 4 % cess after indexation benefit. Under indexation, your capital gain is calculated as the difference between the sale value of the TMF units and their indexed cost of purchase (that is, adjusted upwards for inflation using the government’s Cost Inflation Index). This brings down your capital gain for taxation purposes. On the other hand, interest income from an FD is taxed at your income tax slab rate plus a 4% cess.