All you need to know about peer-to-peer lending

Yes, RBI came out with P2P directions in 2017. Under these, P2P platforms have to register with RBI and have a net worth of at least ₹2 crore. The platform must submit information on transactions and borrowers to credit information companies. An investor/lender in a P2P platform cannot lend more than ₹50 lakh across all such platforms. If an investor lends more than ₹10 lakh, they have to submit a net worth certificate from a chartered accountant to the P2P platform of at least ₹50 lakh. These limits have been placed to diversify the risk of investors. The maturity of loans cannot exceed 36 months.