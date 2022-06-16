Are there better options if FD of senior citizen has to be closed?

I held a joint fixed deposit (FD) with my father, the primary account holder, with a PSU bank. The FD was taken in his name so as to get the benefit of additional interest provided to senior citizens. After my father’s death recently, the bank said that the FD has to be closed as it’s a senior citizen FD and can’t be continued in my name. The FD was due to mature in 2025. The bank said I can create a new FD, but the prevailing interest rate will apply. What’s the best option for me now?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}