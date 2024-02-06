In India, there are health insurance plans that may cover diabetes education programs and preventive services to varying extents. Here are some considerations to keep in mind:

Wellness and preventive benefits: Some health insurance plans in India offer wellness and preventive benefits as part of their coverage. These benefits may include coverage for health check-ups, preventive screenings, and consultations with healthcare professionals.

Disease management programs: Some insurers provide disease management programs specifically designed for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, hyperlipidemia, COPD, and obesity. These programs may include educational resources, counselling sessions, and support services from health and wellness coaches to help individuals manage their condition proactively.

Inclusion of outpatient services: Check whether the health insurance plan covers outpatient services, as this is often relevant for preventive measures and education programs. Outpatient coverage may include consultations with dietitians, diabetes educators, and other healthcare professionals.

Network of empanelled providers: Explore the list of empanelled hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers associated with the insurance plan. Ensure that the network includes facilities that offer diabetes education programs and preventive services.

Policy riders and add-ons: Some insurance plans allow policyholders to add riders or additional coverage options to their existing policies. Inquire about riders like Chronic Management Program which covers not only OPD expenses like consultation, diagnostics, pharmacy and but also includes a program which specifically coaches and educates on diabetes management and preventive measures. Also, there are certain covers which include day 1 hospitalisation for chronic illnesses

Claim process for preventive services: Understand the claim process for preventive services. Some insurers may require pre-authorization for certain services, so it's important to be aware of the procedures to ensure that your claims are processed smoothly.

Utilising annual health check-ups: Take advantage of the annual health check-ups that may be included in your health insurance plan. These check-ups often cover a range of diagnostic tests and consultations, providing an opportunity for proactive health management.

Policy exclusions and limitations: Carefully review the policy documents to understand any exclusions or limitations related to diabetes coverage. This includes the specific services covered, waiting periods, and any conditions for claiming benefits.

Customer support and guidance: Reach out to the customer support team of the insurance provider for clarification on coverage related to diabetes education and preventive services. Insurance companies often have dedicated teams to assist policyholders with their queries.

Keep health records: Maintain detailed health records, including reports from preventive screenings and educational programs. These records can be useful when filing claims or seeking reimbursement for covered services.

Before purchasing a health insurance plan, communicate directly with insurance providers, ask specific questions about diabetes coverage, and choose a plan that aligns with your proactive approach to diabetes management. Additionally, consider seeking advice from insurance advisors who can help you navigate the available options and choose a plan that best suits your needs.

Anuradha Sriam, Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance

