Are there tax implications for buying a house from an NRI?

Accordingly, you as a buyer would be liable to deduct TDS on the taxable value of the capital gains of the seller and not the bank. You need to ensure that appropriate TDS is deducted by you before making payment to the non-resident seller by you or the bank.There are penal consequences if there is a default in the deposit of TDS. Thus, it is very important for the buyer that the residential status of the seller and taxable value of capital gains (LTCG or STCG) in the hands of the seller for TDS purposes is calculated accurately.

