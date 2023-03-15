Are those discounts offered by health insurers for real?

Abhishek Bondia, principal officer and managing director at SecureNow.in, says, “Discounts offered by insurers need to be double-checked for effective value. Often, the price of competing insurers for the same benefit could be lower even without any discount. Also, the discounts could be at the cost of lower benefits. For instance, if the insurer offers an online discount, you will not get the services of a financial advisor who could help you in filing a claim. Or, if the insurer offers a discount based on your location, then it could mean restricting your hospitals to select zones.“