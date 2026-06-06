Are tokenized funds a threat to mutual funds and ETFs? Explained

If you’re curious about how technology has transformed the asset management industry over the years, brace yourself—there’s more! The tokenization of funds is poised to drive another revolution in the industry, much like the rise of ETFs marked a major shift not long ago. Here’s what you need to know about tokenized fund investments and whether it is threat to the ETF and mutual fund markets.
Tokenization is the process of creating a digital representation of a real thing, as Mckinsey describes the process.
Meanwhile, tokenisation of funds is the process of representing shares in a traditional investment vehicle—such as a mutual fund, ETF, or private equity fund—as digital tokens on a blockchain. Each token represents verifiable, legally enforceable ownership of a specific fraction or unit
Similar to traditional mutual funds, tokenized funds are valued using their net asset value (NAV). However, instead of an NAV per share, investors see an NAV per token, which is determined by dividing the fund’s total NAV by the number of tokens in circulation.
One key feature of tokenized funds is that ownership of the fund is tracked by blockchain and updated accordingly; hence, unlike traditional funds, these fund types do not need a central register of shareholders. In this setup, roles change slightly, but the fund ecosystem stays largely the same.
The tokenization of funds has witnessed steady growth over the past few years, with large financial institutions leading the way and regulators showing strong support. For example, in 2021, Franklin Templeton launched the first U.S.-registered fund on a blockchain, the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund. In 2024, BlackRock introduced the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which quickly reached a market value of over $500 million within months.
An EY report also states that there is a chance that7% to 9% ofinvestors will allocate their entire portfolio to tokenized assets by 2027.
To understand this, let's first look the similarities, differences, and unique advantages each asset class offers.
While tokenized funds offer several advantages over traditional mutual funds and ETFs, they are not necessarily a threat. In fact, a BCG survey suggests that they can complement and enhance traditional investment funds.
For example, despite overseeing roughly $58 trillion in assets and generating average annual returns of 7.1% over the last decade, mutual funds still rely on a settlement process that typically takes two to three days (T+2/T+3). This delay can reduce capital efficiency and create hurdles for developing new investment solutions. But “by solving these problems, fund tokenization could produce about 17 additional basis points of annual return for mutual fund investors, representing about US$100 billion.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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