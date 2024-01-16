Are Vietnam, Thailand cheaper than Goa for a beach holiday?
Summary
- Travelling to either Vietnam or Thailand can cost the same or even less than a Goa holiday if it is planned well.
Vacations in exotic locations, particularly one dotted with beaches, have been in the news ever since a recent controversy involving Maldives. EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform, even halted bookings to the tropical beach destination after Maldives government ministers made disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Their comments were prompted by Modi’s post on X, praising the “pristine beaches" of Lakshadweep. Bollywood stars and cricketers have since urged people to promote Lakshwadeep as a local holiday destination.