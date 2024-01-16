Are Vietnam, Thailand cheaper than Goa for a beach holiday?

Abhishek Rai, an investment banker, has been to all three destinations and says Goa cost him almost twice the expenses than what he spent on his vacations at Vietnam and Thailand. Despite spending a large amount in Goa for the family vacation, it didn’t feel good, he says. “Hotels are more expensive and the service is inferior. We paid about ₹30,000 for Novotel Goa resorts, which are not even on the beach. In contrast, we paid ₹9,000 for a hotel on the beach in Phuket that had a private pool and the rooms were almost three times bigger. Similarly, in Vietnam, we paid ₹6,000 for Movenpick Camranh, one of the best resorts I have ever been to," said Rai.