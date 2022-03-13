Are withdrawals from EPF by NRIs taxable?

If the taxpayer opts for taxation on a ‘cash basis’, interest from Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) may be taxed in the year of its maturity at the slab rates that are applicable in that year for an individual. On the other hand, the taxpayer may also choose to pay tax on such accrued interest, calculated basis of the applicable interest rate, on yearly basis at the slab rates that are applicable in those respective years for the individual.