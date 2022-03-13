Are withdrawals from EPF by NRIs taxable?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the current PF Scheme, a PF account is classified as an in-operative account and does not earn further interest where an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years or migrates abroad permanently or dies and does not apply for withdrawal of his accumulated balance within 36 months
If money parked in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) is not withdrawn even after three years of leaving India and until the age of 58 years, will the interest on EPF continue to accrue?
If the money is withdrawn, will it be subject to TDS deduction even if five continuous years of service have been completed in India before becoming an NRI? From the PPF account opened while being a resident, would the amount received on maturity by an NRI be subject to TDS or be taxable in India?
As per the current PF Scheme, a PF account is classified as an in-operative account and does not earn further interest where an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years or migrates abroad permanently or dies and does not apply for withdrawal of his accumulated balance within 36 months. Until such time, interest will continue to accrue on the PF balances, however, no interest will accrue once the account becomes an in-operative account.
As per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the accumulated PF balance due and payable to the employee on the date of cessation of his employment, is considered as tax-exempt if he has rendered continuous service for five years or more. Hence, no TDS should be applicable on the accumulated PF balance due and payable up to the date of cessation of employment.
However, based on judicial precedents, any accretions, in the form of interest, to such PF balance, from the date of cessation of employment till withdrawal will be considered as taxable income. Whether TDS is deducted on the said interest income, accrued post-cessation of employment would depend on the position adopted by the payor, private trust maintained by the employer or the regional provident fund commissioner—and the quantum of interest, among others.
As per the PPF Scheme, an NRI is not eligible to open the PPF account, however, a resident who after opening the PPF account, subsequently becomes non-resident, may continue to hold such account till maturity. As per the provisions of the Act, payment received from the PPF account is exempt from tax irrespective of the residential status.
As no TDS is deducted on Kisan Vikas Patra and interest is payable on maturity, how can a taxpayer show interest accrued in ITR?
— Dolly Moga
The Income-tax Act, 1961, provides for taxation of income from other sources (like interest) either on a cash or accrual basis at the option of the taxpayer.
If the taxpayer opts for taxation on a ‘cash basis’, interest from Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) may be taxed in the year of its maturity at the slab rates that are applicable in that year for an individual. On the other hand, the taxpayer may also choose to pay tax on such accrued interest, calculated basis of the applicable interest rate, on yearly basis at the slab rates that are applicable in those respective years for the individual.
Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.
