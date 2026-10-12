Are you 30, 40 or 50? Here's how much retirement savings you may need at your age

Retirement planning often takes a back seat to immediate financial priorities such as buying a house, paying off a home loan, funding children’s education and building an emergency fund. But delaying retirement planning can make an already large financial goal harder to achieve.

For someone spending ₹50,000 a month today, the amount needed to cover routine expenses at retirement could be several times higher, depending on how many years remain before they stop working.

We calculated the retirement corpus required for people currently aged 30, 40, 50 and 55, using monthly expenses of ₹50,000 today, 7% annual inflation, retirement at 60 and a life expectancy of 90. The calculations assume no existing retirement investments and an expected annual return of 8% during retirement.

Retirement corpus needed at ages 30, 40, 50 and 55 The estimates illustrate how inflation can reshape retirement needs across different stages of working life.

Current age Years until retirement Monthly expenses at 60 Estimated retirement corpus 30 30 ₹ 3,80,613 ₹ 11.95 crore 40 20 ₹ 1,93,484 ₹ 6.08 crore 50 10 ₹ 98,358 ₹ 3.09 crore 55 5 ₹ 70,128 ₹ 2.20 crore Figures are estimates and may vary depending on actual expenses, inflation and investment returns.

A 30-year-old spending ₹50,000 a month today would need an estimated ₹11.95 crore at age 60. For someone aged 40, the target is ₹6.08 crore, while a 50-year-old would need ₹3.09 crore. The estimated requirement for a 55-year-old is ₹2.20 crore.

These figures represent the projected corpus required at retirement, not the amount a person should already have saved at their current age. The additional savings required will depend on existing investments, pension entitlements and other sources of retirement income.

Inflation can multiply your retirement expenses The biggest change in the calculations comes from the number of years remaining until retirement. At 7% annual inflation, monthly expenses of ₹50,000 rise to ₹98,358 over 10 years, ₹1.93 lakh over 20 years and ₹3.81 lakh over 30 years.

This has direct implications for younger earners. A 30-year-old has three decades before retirement, giving inflation much longer to increase the cost of maintaining the same lifestyle. A 50-year-old has only 10 years until retirement, so the projected monthly expense at 60 is lower. However, that person also has less time to build retirement savings.

The estimates underline why retirement planning should use future expenses rather than today's household budget. A corpus that appears sufficient when measured against current spending may not be enough once inflation is taken into account.

Why your retirement target needs regular review A retirement corpus calculated today is based on assumptions about inflation, investment returns and how long you will live. All three can change over time. A salary increase, a home loan repayment or a child's education expenses may also change how much a household can save, while healthcare costs could affect spending after retirement.