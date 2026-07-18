Are you 35 or older? Here's why life insurance deserves a place in your financial portfolio

When you cross the age of 35, life takes a fresh direction. This age brings immense changes and developments to one’s life. Some major examples include career growth, home ownership, ageing parents, marriage, parenthood, and increasing financial commitments. These major developments make this the opportune time to re-analyse and reassess one’s financial strategy and long-term economic objectives.

Now, in such a scenario, it is critical to understand the basic concepts of investing and the different roles of distinct asset classes in wealth creation, as well as other similar products, to lay the foundation for building wealth.

For example, investments in direct stocks, mutual funds, high-interest fixed deposits, etc., can help in building long-term wealth. On similar grounds, life insurance and term insurance can play a critical role in protecting the financial foundation that supports these aspirations.

This way, every single asset class (example, gold, silver, bonds, stocks, etc.), investment option, and product offering has a role to play in an individual’s life. This calls for a proper understanding of these investment options, different asset classes, the significance of insurance, term insurance, and related concepts to holistically boost your overall financial might and keep you safe from unforeseen economic challenges.

Why your mid-30s are a financial turning point Jude Gomes, MD & CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, explains this concept in detail, stating, “Turning 35 is not merely a personal milestone; it is a financial inflection point. It is often the stage where ambitions become more concrete, responsibilities multiply, and financial decisions begin to shape long-term outcomes. At this stage of life, insurance should be viewed not just as protection, but as a strategic financial asset. It provides the resilience to protect loved ones against life’s uncertainties while helping build long-term wealth, instill financial discipline, and create greater confidence about the future.”

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He further added, "With today’s diverse range of life insurance solutions, individuals can build a financial portfolio that reflects their evolving aspirations, whether it is securing their family’s future, funding their children’s education, planning for retirement, preserving wealth, or creating a lasting legacy. The earlier these foundations are put in place, the greater the power of compounding, financial security, and peace of mind."

Therefore, it is clear that as people enter their mid-30s, their financial priorities often become more defined. This is because age tends to bring much-needed clarity. Whether it is planning for a child's education, repaying a pending personal loan, home loan, preparing for retirement, or creating a financial legacy, these goals require both wealth creation and financial protection. Having the right life insurance plan in place ensures that these long-term aspirations remain on track, even amid life's uncertainties.

Life insurance: Protecting income while building long-term economic security Touching upon this idea in detail, Vikas Gupta, Chief Product Officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, said, "By their mid-30s, a person's financial responsibilities often grow faster than they realise. While investments help create wealth, term insurance helps protect the income that makes their goals possible and strengthens family financial security. It is important that they review their life cover to ensure it adequately protects their family's lifestyle, outstanding liabilities and long-term financial goals, and increase it as their responsibilities evolve.”

How should you plan your wealth creation meaningfully? The views of the experts above underline the need and the importance of looking at the holistic picture. Wealth creation nowadays is not just about increasing your monthly income and having a lot of money.

In fact, it is about having a well-thought-out, holistic approach that takes into account your wealth-creation journey, mutual fund investments, SIPs, and also prioritises life and health, and overall family wellbeing, while also focusing on term and life insurance as concepts. Not only this, but such an approach fosters the creation of a well-balanced financial portfolio rather than a lopsided one.

Life insurance for such portfolios complements traditional investments by offering financial security to dependents while enabling individuals to pursue their long-term objectives with greater confidence. Reviewing and enhancing life cover as responsibilities grow can help families remain financially resilient across different life stages.

In summary, as financial responsibilities continue to grow, the roles of mutual funds, life insurance schemes, term insurance plans, and proper financial management are evolving and gaining increasing value over time.

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Furthermore, all of these, taken together, form solid cornerstones of meaningful wealth creation. Focusing on just one aspect is no longer enough. When you start early, build knowledge of investments and products, and acknowledge the power of compounding in investing, these basic steps ensure that long-term wealth creation planning stays aligned with one’s long-term targets.

That is why, in today’s uncertain world, focusing on beating inflation to generate returns and securing a meaningful life insurance policy is not just a prudent decision but a long-term investment in economic security and peace of mind.