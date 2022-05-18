Are you a feature phone user? Here is how to use UPI 123PAY via IVR number

Are you a feature phone user? Here is how to use UPI 123PAY via IVR number2 min read . 12:29 PM IST
With the IVR feature providing multiple language options, customers can also avail of this service in their preferred languages
To deepen the financial penetration, the UPI facility for feature phones, 123PAY was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year. 123PAY enables feature phone users to digitally undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and also proximity sound-based payments.
Here's a step-by-step guide to transferring money via 123PAY via the IVR number with your feature phones.
Steps to create a UPI ID to use 123PAY:
Once the above steps are completed, users can start using the 123PAY service via the IVR number feature from their feature phones to make digital payments.
Making Digital Payments via IVR Number:
Call the IVR number (080 4516 3666, 080 4516 3581, or 6366 200 200) from the registered feature phone and select the type of payment you want to do:
1. Money Transfer
2. Merchant payment
3. Balance Check
4. Mobile Recharge
5. FASTag Recharge
6. Settings and manage account
On Choosing any one of the options, you will first be validated for completion of registration and then routed to the option selected.
For fund transfer:
Users can initiate payments to friends and family, book and pay Bharat Gas, pay utility bills, recharge the FASTags of their vehicles, pay mobile bills, and also allow users to check account balances using the varied options available on the IVR call. Customers will also be able to link bank accounts, and set or change UPI PINs.
