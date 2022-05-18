Are you a feature phone user? Here is how to use UPI 123PAY via IVR number

To deepen the financial penetration, the UPI facility for feature phones, 123PAY was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year. 123PAY enables feature phone users to digitally undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and also proximity sound-based payments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}