Investors seeking consistent long-term returns often choose fixed deposits (FDs). Major banks like SBI and IDBI offer special FD schemes with varying interest rates for general and senior citizens, available until March 31, 2025.

Investors who want a reliable, consistent, long-term return on investments typically opt for a fixed deposit (FD). It allows you to deposit a lump sum of money for a fixed period and you can earn interest on the deposited amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several banks provide special fixed deposit schemes for certain types of investors. Check out the list of special FD schemes offered by various lenders.

State Bank of India (SBI) India's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), launched special investment schemes- Amrit Kalash, Amrit Vrishti and Patrons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Amrit Kalash scheme This FD scheme offers an interest rate of 7.10% p.a for general citizens and 7.60% p.a for senior citizens for a tenure of 400 days.

SBI Amrit Vrishti scheme For a tenure of 444 days, this FD provides interest of 7.25% p.a for the general public and 7.75% p.a for senior citizens.

Both the schemes are open for investment till March 31, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Patrons FD scheme ‘SBI Patrons’ is designed especially for super senior citizens aged 80 and above. The interest rate will be 10 basis points higher than senior citizens FD rates, in the range of 4.0% p.a to 7.50% p.a.

IDBI Bank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IDBI Bank's Utsav Callable FD This FD offers various interest rates based on the maturity period. In December 2024, a 555-day tenure was introduced, offering interest rates of 7.40% p.a. for general citizens and 7.90% p.a. for senior citizens. IDBI Bank's Utsav Callable FD scheme is open for investment till March 31, 2025.

IDBI Chiranjeevi-Super Senior Citizen FD This FD scheme is designed for super senior citizens, people aged above 80 years. Currently, the interest rates for super senior citizens on a 375-day FD is 7.90% p.a, and a 444-day FD is 8.00% p.a, respectively. For senior citizens, based on maturity period,d the interest rates on IDBI Bank FDs range from 3.50% p.a to 7.90% p.a. The tenures will range between 7 days to 20 years. A penalty of 1% will be applied on premature withdrawals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Bank

IND Supreme 300 &IND Super 400 Indian Bank's IND Supreme 300 offers interest of 7.05% p.a. for deposits less than ₹3 crore. The IND Super 400 Days scheme offers interest of 7.30% p.a. for general citizens, 7.80% p.a. for senior citizens, and 8.05% p.a. for super senior citizens. These schemes are valid till March 31, 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank The Punjab & Sind Bank offers special FD schemes with tenure options of 222 days, 333 days, 444 days, 555 days, 777 days, and 999 days. The special tenures are valid until March 31, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}