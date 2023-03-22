Funding for your education can be costly. And sometimes, you don't even have the corpus if the education is higher and exclusive. In such cases, student loans come as a friend in need! In India, a student loan can be availed at an early stage of Nursey to higher degrees. They are flexible and easily available. However, student loans come with a host of charges that one needs to be aware of.

