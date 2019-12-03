A manager buys and sells scrips regularly, sometimes every day, to generate a return. But when a manager buys and sells far too often, there is a problem. A turnover ratio measures the extent to which a manager churns her portfolio. If the portfolio turnover is greater than 100%, that typically means that the manager has churned the portfolio once completely. A high turnover is not necessarily bad, but a consistently high turnover is not desirable unless the inherent strategy of the scheme calls for a high churn. Here are equity funds with the highest turnover.

Click here to see enlarged version of PDF



Mint Money
Mint Money
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue