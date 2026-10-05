Are you eligible for interest on your ITR refund? Experts explain income tax rules, calculations and key conditions

Taxpayers who filed their ITR in July 2026 and are still waiting for a refund may be eligible for interest on the amount. However, eligibility for interest is not determined simply by how long the refund has been delayed.
According to Section 244A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, “The period for which interest is payable shall depend on the type of tax out of which the refund arises and the date of furnishing return of income.”
So, when does a taxpayer become eligible for interest on an income-tax refund, and how is the interest calculated? Here’s what experts have to say.
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara said, “A taxpayer is entitled to interest if a refund is granted to him/her at a later date when it is already due.”
For refunds arising from excess TDS, TCS or advance tax, where the return is filed within the prescribed due date, interest is calculated from 1 April of the assessment year until the date the refund is granted. However, interest is not payable if the refund is less than 10% of the tax determined, he added.
Yes. Maurya said, “A taxpayer is eligible for interest on the refund under Section 244A if the return was filed in July 2026 and a refund is ultimately determined to be payable.”
However, waiting for a refund does not mean interest is payable. Generally, interest is calculated and paid along with the refund, he added.
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, said: “The rate is 0.5% per month or part of a month (6% p.a.), simple interest, on the refund amount.” Start date depends on the source of the refund as follows:
Sekhri explained that two rounding rules apply first: part-month counts as a full month, and the principal is rounded down to the nearest ₹100. The final refund is separately rounded to the nearest ₹10.
For example, suppose a taxpayer has a ₹50,000 refund arising from excess TDS. The tax determined is ₹4 lakh, and the ITR is filed in July within the due date:
Sekhri mentioned the following conditions:
Sekhri suggested the following steps:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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