Are you financially free? Use the 33x rule to find out in 2 minutes

Wondering if you are financially free? Learn how the ‘33x rule' is reshaping retirement planning and setting a benchmark for lasting security.

Shivam Shukla
Published24 Mar 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Estimate your investments to accomplish financial independence using the 33x rule.
Estimate your investments to accomplish financial independence using the 33x rule.(Pexels Photo)

Financial freedom sets the foundation of a happy life. This is a goal that many aspire to achieve across the country. Still, it is often very difficult to quantify, i.e., measure actual achievements and quickly check whether you have actually reached your desired financial freedom figure or not. The ‘33x rule’ comes in handy during such situations; it offers a simple yet effective way to benchmark your financial independence.

This rule is based on research by American financial planner William Bengen on the 4% safe withdrawal rate. Bengen’s analysis showed that retirees can safely withdraw about 4% of their portfolio each year without running out of funds over several decades.

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Following this, the ‘33x rule’ builds on Bengen's 4% safe withdrawal rate, i.e., 25x annual expenses as a conservative variant used in financial independence communities. It uses a safer 3% withdrawal rate for protection against inflation, longevity and market volatility, making it easy for everyday readers to estimate their financial freedom target.

What is the ‘33x rule’?

The concept behind this principle is simple. Just multiply your annual expenses by 33. The result you get approximates the total investment required to sustain your lifestyle indefinitely. This is based on the assumption that the fund holder applies a safe withdrawal rate of roughly 3%.

For example, if you spend 10 lakh per year, you would need about 3.3 crores in investments to become financially free.

Few common examples

  • A family with annual expenses of 6 lakh would aim to save about 1.98 crore to feel financially at ease. This means multiplying 6 lakhs by 33.
  • A young professional with an annual expense of 4 lakh must focus on accumulating about 1.32 crore.
  • For a more luxurious lifestyle costing 12 lakh per year, the target rises to 3.96 crore.

In conclusion, the ‘33x rule’ on a fundamental level is indicative, not conclusive. It assumes many factors, such as stable markets and consistent spending, and ignores others, such as rapid changes in inflation, rapid increase in healthcare costs, or unexpected expenses. Therefore, by applying the ‘33x rule’, you can quickly gauge your financial independence and make smarter decisions to secure your future.

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Finally, it is a given that this rule provides a quick snapshot of financial freedom; proper, well-thought-out personal finance planning is critical for combating real-life variations and challenges. For this, you must consult a certified financial planner and develop a personal finance management plan as per your current financial condition and long-term economic objectives.

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